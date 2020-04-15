Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

