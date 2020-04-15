Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

