Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 280 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $322,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

TRV opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

