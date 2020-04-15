Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

