Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,240 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

