Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

