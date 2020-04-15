Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,087 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,163 shares of company stock worth $5,353,189. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.