Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Nomura lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

