Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,005 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $62,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

