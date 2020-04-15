IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,282 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

