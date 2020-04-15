Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of PM opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

