OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

