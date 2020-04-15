Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

