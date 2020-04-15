ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 291.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

NYSE COP opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

