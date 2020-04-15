Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.02. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.