Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 117,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTBI. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

