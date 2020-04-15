Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

