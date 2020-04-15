Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Digimarc worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DMRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.85. Digimarc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

