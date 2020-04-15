Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,286.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $3,789,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of BK opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

