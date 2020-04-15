Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

