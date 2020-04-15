Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Digimarc Corp Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Koninklijke Philips NV Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
Splunk vs. Uber Technologies Head to Head Comparison
