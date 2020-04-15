On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

ONDK stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

