Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $8.53, 2,804,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,002,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
