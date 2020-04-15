Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $8.53, 2,804,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,002,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

