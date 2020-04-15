MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 4.5%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $10.08, approximately 354,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 674,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

