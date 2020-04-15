Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 57,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,327,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eldorado Gold Trading 10.2% Higher
Eldorado Gold Trading 10.2% Higher
MAG Silver Trading Up 4.5%
MAG Silver Trading Up 4.5%
Haymaker Acquisition Stock Price Up 1%
Haymaker Acquisition Stock Price Up 1%
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc
JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc
Entegris Inc Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Entegris Inc Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report