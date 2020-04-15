Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Stock Price Up 1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 57,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,327,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

