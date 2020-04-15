Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

