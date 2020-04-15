JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

NYSE:A opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

