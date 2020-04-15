Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

