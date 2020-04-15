IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

