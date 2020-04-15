DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.