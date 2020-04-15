L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of LB stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

