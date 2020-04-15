Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 2,230.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Athene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

