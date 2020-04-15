SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

