GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 13.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price traded up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.42, 4,269,155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,378,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

