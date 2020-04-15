Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,098,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $65,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 111,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

ATUS stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

