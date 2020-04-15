Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.