IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 252 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

