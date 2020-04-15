IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 304 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,852,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

