Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Athene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

