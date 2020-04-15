Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Athene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATH opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Athene Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
