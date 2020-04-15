John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of JCI opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.