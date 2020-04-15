IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

