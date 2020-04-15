JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,989 Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $4,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 954,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 496,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 157,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NYSE AM opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Antero Midstream Corp has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

