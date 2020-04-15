IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $422,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

NYSE:HFC opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

