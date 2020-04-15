Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

