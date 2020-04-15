Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

