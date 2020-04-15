Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report sales of $497.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.40 million to $500.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $523.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

