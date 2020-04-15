DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

