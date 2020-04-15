Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.