Brokers Set Expectations for Matador Resources Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of MTDR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 239,732 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

