Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €53.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.70 ($76.40).

Get Fielmann alerts:

FRA FIE opened at €58.90 ($68.49) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.17.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.