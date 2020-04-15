Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,235 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,127,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $507.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

